Cisco Systems Inc. Acquires Shares of 490,184 Near Intelligence, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIR)

Cisco Systems Inc. bought a new position in Near Intelligence, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 490,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000. Near Intelligence accounts for about 0.2% of Cisco Systems Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cisco Systems Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Near Intelligence as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NIR. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Near Intelligence during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Near Intelligence during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Near Intelligence during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Near Intelligence during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Near Intelligence during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,747,000. 14.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Near Intelligence Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NIR traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.21. 291,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,687. Near Intelligence, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $18.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Near Intelligence ( NASDAQ:NIR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Near Intelligence, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Near Intelligence in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Near Intelligence Company Profile

Near Intelligence, Inc operates as a cloud-based data intelligence platform in Australia, France, India, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers Allspark, a marketing intelligence product, which enables data-driven segmentation and activation for marketing intelligence; Pinnacle, an operational intelligence product that enables customers to focus on consumer behavior in and around places, such as restaurants, retail locations, and tourist attractions; and Vista, which enables marketing, consumer insights, and operational departments to use the same shared source of data intelligence.

