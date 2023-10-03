Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Nancy Cunningham Benacci purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.57 per share, for a total transaction of $106,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,522.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CINF. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $100.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

