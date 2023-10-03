Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 296 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,897,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,690 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,860,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.87. 13,247,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,779,283. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.89. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

