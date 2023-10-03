Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.56 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.26. The company has a market cap of $17.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 82,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 194,505 shares during the period. 26.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

