Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives C$169.03 Consensus PT from Analysts

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$170.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$145.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$153.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$156.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$144.71 and a 1-year high of C$175.39.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.83 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.18 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 24.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.4166667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

