Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $37.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $48.85.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.11). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.657 per share. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 70.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $39,919,596,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

