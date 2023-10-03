California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.67.

CRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on California Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of California Resources from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Get California Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on California Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Resources

California Resources Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in California Resources in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in California Resources in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in California Resources by 69.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Resources stock opened at $54.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.19. California Resources has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.59 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.32%.

California Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.