C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Increases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9,639.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,855 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 19,064.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,360 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 27.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.17.

Duke Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.