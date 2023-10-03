Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 820 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 36,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.81. The stock had a trading volume of 330,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,191. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WY. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

