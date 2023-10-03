Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 447 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Byrne Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 28.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth about $70,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Textron by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $376,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Performance

TXT traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.78. The stock had a trading volume of 43,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,338. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $58.80 and a one year high of $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. Textron had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Textron’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 1.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

