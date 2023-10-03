Byrne Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Byrne Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 66.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 190.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 142,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,153,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,761,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,421,000 after purchasing an additional 66,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ARCT stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.45. 27,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,618. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 2.66.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.07). Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $157,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 509,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,139.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $157,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 509,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,139.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $243,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,380 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.