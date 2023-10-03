Byrne Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 104,751.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,592,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,293,414,000 after acquiring an additional 79,517,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,537,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,885,000 after buying an additional 191,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after buying an additional 45,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after buying an additional 353,364 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.29.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $40,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,041.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $40,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,041.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,595.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,852 shares of company stock worth $5,403,568 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:TOL traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $71.47. The stock had a trading volume of 202,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,030. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.92. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $84.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Featured Stories

