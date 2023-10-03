Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $836,000 Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Corning by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Corning by 35.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Corning by 70.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in Corning by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its stake in Corning by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 112,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Corning stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.06. 334,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,267,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.87. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.16 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.