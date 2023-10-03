Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $325,000 Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Byrne Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,115 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,714,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 433.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,412,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,023 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,760,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,816 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

Shares of ZION stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $32.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,594. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average is $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.34 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

