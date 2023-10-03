Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $251,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 147.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on USB. HSBC began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.48.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $31.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,782,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,988,616. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average is $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

