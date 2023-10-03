Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $106,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Byrne Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Airbnb by 38.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Airbnb by 74.0% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 71,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,313 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 3.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Airbnb by 23.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 99.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $22,509,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,698,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,841,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $22,509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,698,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,841,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,688,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,613,012 shares of company stock worth $229,129,648. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB

Airbnb Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $5.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.16. 1,731,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,414,878. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.52 and its 200 day moving average is $126.87. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.