Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 152,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 208.9% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 305,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,502,000 after buying an additional 206,483 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 69,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,972,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,972,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,416,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,353,800. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

View Our Latest Report on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SSNC traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $51.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,357. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $64.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.99 and a 200-day moving average of $56.83.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.