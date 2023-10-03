Byrne Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,698 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.2% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ADBE stock traded down $6.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $514.43. The company had a trading volume of 218,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,937. The company has a market capitalization of $234.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.60 and a 12-month high of $570.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $530.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.62.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.
In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
