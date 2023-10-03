Byrne Asset Management LLC Acquires 645 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.6% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MA traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $395.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,884. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $402.72 and a 200 day moving average of $385.72. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.88.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,360 shares of company stock valued at $165,661,878 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

