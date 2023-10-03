Busey Wealth Management Sells 975 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Busey Wealth Management cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 168.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $95.57. The company has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.15.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.16.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

