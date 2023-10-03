Busey Wealth Management Sells 323 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in General Electric by 53.6% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $108.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.33 and its 200-day moving average is $105.88. The stock has a market cap of $118.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Argus raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GE

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.