Busey Wealth Management Sells 1,280 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,797 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $89.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.19. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.62 and a 1-year high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.14%.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.28.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

