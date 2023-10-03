Busey Wealth Management Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $61.70 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.67.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

