Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BMBL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bumble from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bumble from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bumble from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bumble from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $20.30 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.78.

Bumble Stock Performance

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28. Bumble has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $27.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.85.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $259.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.63 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Bumble by 23.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 16,777 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth about $491,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Bumble by 43.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bumble by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,123,000 after acquiring an additional 68,604 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

