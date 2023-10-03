Brown Financial Advisory Has $255,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brown Financial Advisory cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.2% of Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.81. The company had a trading volume of 700,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,932,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average is $40.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

