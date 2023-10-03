Brokerages Set Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Price Target at $81.69

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.69.

W has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Wayfair from $56.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Wayfair from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wayfair from $39.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 21,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,287.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 24,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $1,543,544.97. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,272.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 21,241 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,287.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,843. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wayfair by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,512,000 after buying an additional 132,647 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Wayfair by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,862,000 after buying an additional 100,946 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its position in Wayfair by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after buying an additional 285,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,473,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,346,000 after buying an additional 51,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 3.17. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

