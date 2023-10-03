Brokerages Set First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT at $233.38

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $233.62.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $214.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $1,068,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,919 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $816,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,181 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $1,068,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,919 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,452 shares of company stock worth $6,833,334. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.5% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.7% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,989 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $156.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.46. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.36.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.43 million. Analysts predict that First Solar will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

