Brokerages Set DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) PT at $105.29

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on DVA. UBS Group upgraded shares of DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on DaVita from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

DaVita Price Performance

NYSE DVA opened at $95.10 on Tuesday. DaVita has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $116.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $997,127.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,276,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 5,900.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also

