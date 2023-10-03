Brokerages Set Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Target Price at GBX 250.86

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 250.86 ($3.03).

CRST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 334 ($4.04) to GBX 346 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Crest Nicholson to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 245 ($2.96) in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Shares of CRST opened at GBX 169 ($2.04) on Tuesday. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165.10 ($2.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 276.80 ($3.35). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 190.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 214.90. The stock has a market cap of £434.19 million, a PE ratio of 484.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

