Brokerages Set Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Price Target at $32.25

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.25.
BOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,797,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in BOX by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,114 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,998,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,814 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $26,085,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,019,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after purchasing an additional 727,428 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of BOX stock opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. BOX has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 130.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. BOX had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BOX will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
