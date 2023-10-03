Brokerages Set American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Price Target at $16.41

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.41.

AEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

AEO stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $17.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $1,861,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $5,481,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $300,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 938,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.6% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 64,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

