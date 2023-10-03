Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,152,211,000 after buying an additional 658,377,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after buying an additional 21,451,006 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,214,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,351,000 after buying an additional 4,755,058 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,080,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,252,480,000 after buying an additional 4,286,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BMY traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,213,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,996,371. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $120.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

