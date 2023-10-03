Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.78.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAH. Bank of America increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $113.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.29 and a 200 day moving average of $105.73. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $125.19.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 85.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $12,056,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $12,056,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,511 shares in the company, valued at $70,208,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,824 shares of company stock worth $14,449,606. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

