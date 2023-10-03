Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Block from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.81.

Block Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $43.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.13 and a beta of 2.37. Block has a 1-year low of $42.77 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.60.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $133,146.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,098,704.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,580 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $306,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 305,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,501,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $133,146.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,098,704.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,254 shares of company stock worth $1,381,562. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Block by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Block by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Block by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Block by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Block by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

