BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 46.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 956 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $642.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $690.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $681.55.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

