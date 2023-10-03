Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH opened at $0.38 on Friday. Bio-Path has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Path

Bio-Path Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 5.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

