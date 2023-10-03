Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.39. 548,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,701. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $76.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.44 and a 200-day moving average of $70.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

