Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 3.8% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $5.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $355.34. The stock had a trading volume of 22,302,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,393,594. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $369.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.77.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.