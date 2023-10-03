Ball (NYSE:BALL) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $64.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $63.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BALL. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ball from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ball from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.42.

BALL stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. Ball has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $62.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In other news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at $464,405.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ball by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903,021 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 20,204,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,189,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,089,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,202,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

