Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of ADXS stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.

