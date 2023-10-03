Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $250.62.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $12,955,334.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,891.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $12,955,334.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,891.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 170,089 shares of company stock worth $42,719,064 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $36,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,140,000 after buying an additional 46,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ADP stock opened at $239.37 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

