Australian Unity Limited (AYUPA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $2.51 on October 15th

Australian Unity Limited (ASX:AYUPA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.507 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This is a positive change from Australian Unity’s previous interim dividend of $2.49.
Australian Unity Stock Performance
