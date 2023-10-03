Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $371,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $186.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.26. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.