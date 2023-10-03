Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $3.89 Million Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,115,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556,214 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,086,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,416 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,184 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,701,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,095,000 after acquiring an additional 276,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,993,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.91. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.51 and a 12 month high of $116.93.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

