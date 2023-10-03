Austin Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in PayPal by 4,514.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in PayPal by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $95.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.