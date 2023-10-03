Austin Private Wealth LLC Buys 214 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,459 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.7% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 34,570 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 29,828 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,166 shares of company stock worth $4,852,057 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $160.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.79 and a 200-day moving average of $154.51. The company has a market cap of $430.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

