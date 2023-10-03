Austin Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 432,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,545,000 after buying an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

USXF stock opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $37.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day moving average is $34.84. The firm has a market cap of $675.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.1243 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.