Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) vs. Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Financial Comparison

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) and Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Commerzbank and Atlantia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerzbank $12.92 billion N/A $1.51 billion $1.36 8.06 Atlantia $8.42 billion 2.34 $740.62 million N/A N/A

Commerzbank has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantia.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerzbank 1 3 0 0 1.75 Atlantia 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Commerzbank and Atlantia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Commerzbank presently has a consensus price target of $1.20, suggesting a potential downside of 89.05%. Given Commerzbank’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Commerzbank is more favorable than Atlantia.

Dividends

Commerzbank pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Atlantia pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Commerzbank pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Commerzbank and Atlantia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerzbank 10.11% 5.15% 0.32% Atlantia N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Commerzbank has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantia has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Commerzbank beats Atlantia on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers cash services, including accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services comprising documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and banking products comprising bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements and other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services. It also provides money market, and commodities risk management and precious metals services; interest, currency, and liquidity management services, as well as wealth management services. Commerzbank AG was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

About Atlantia

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators. It also operates and expands Rome's Fiumicino and Ciampino airports; and operates the airports of Nice, Cannes-Mandelieu, and Saint-Tropez. In addition, the company engages in the design, project management, controlling, and maintenance of road and airport infrastructures; and operation of toll payment systems, as well as provides assistance and toll management services. Further, it operates free-flow tolling systems, traffic and transport management systems, and electronic payment systems. Additionally, the company offers insurance brokerage, as well as engineering services. Atlantia SpA was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

