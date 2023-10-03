Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARTW opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $3.11.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.