Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 276,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,027,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $691,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 204,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after acquiring an additional 35,944 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $74.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.22. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

